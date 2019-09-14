The devastated northern Bahama islands were facing a fresh tropical storm on Saturday, potentially complicating desperately needed relief efforts to the shattered archipelago in the wake of Hurricane Dorian.

The storm, dubbed Humberto, is expected to strengthen into a hurricane, moving very near the northwestern Bahamas on Saturday, before shifting to offshore Florida after the weekend, the Miami-based forecaster said.

TRT World's Philip Owira reports.

Grand Bahama and Abaco, in the path of the strengthening weather system, according to Bahamian forecasters, were among the worst-hit by Dorian.

Carl Smith, a spokesman for the Bahamian National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), warned the storm could have an impact on relief and recovery efforts on the islands.

"The weather system will slow down logistics," Smith told a press conference in Nassau, the capital. "Fuel and water remain the biggest needs in Abaco."

Humberto was generating 64 km/h winds, the National Hurricane Centre said, and was expected to become a hurricane in two or three days.

Winds of up to 100 km/h were expected and heavy rainfall could bring some flooding to the already saturated islands, said Trevor Basden, the Department of Meteorology's director.

The announcement that yet another storm would lash the Bahamas came as UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned of the dangers of climate change during a visit to the hurricane-battered archipelago.