A charity rescue ship with 82 migrants aboard received permission Saturday to sail to a tiny southern Italian island, but Italy's foreign minister cautioned against interpreting the OK as a sign the new government is easing its crackdown on such vessels.

Ocean Viking's crew said Italian authorities instructed the ship to sail to Lampedusa. It was expected to arrive at the island later on Saturday.

"The Ocean Viking just received instructions from the Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre of Rome to proceed to Lampedusa," SOS Mediterranee tweeted.

The Norwegian-flagged ship, which had appealed for days for a port of safety, is operated by two humanitarian groups, Doctors Without Borders and SOS Mediterranee.

Ocean Viking carried out its first rescue, of 50 migrants who were struggling in an unseaworthy rubber dinghy launched by Libyan-based migrant smugglers, on September 15. The others were rescued the next day. Among the migrants is a 1-year-old boy from Somalia.

Medecins Sans Frontieres (Doctors Without Borders) said the group comprised 58 men, six women and 18 minors.

"We just heard that we have been assigned a place of safety, we are now on our way" to Lampedusa, said Erkinalp Kesikli, of Doctors Without Borders."

Migrants clapped with joy and excitement.

"We are very happy about the news this morning. It amazes us. This news amazes us," said Myriam Annie Malang, one of the migrants. "We are arriving at a place where people understand and listen to us. We are very happy to learn that we are disembarking in Lampedusa."

Malang said she had been beaten while detained in Libya, a common account of suffering among migrants waiting to depart the northern African country on smugglers' boats. She said she had fled conflict between English- and French-speaking communities in Cameroon.

Reversal of Salvini's hardline stance

The offering of a safe port to the Ocean Viking is a reversal of the hardline stance taken by the country's ex-interior minister Matteo Salvini last year.

The previous government, under a rigid anti-migrant policy, banned charity rescue boats from entering Italy's waters and disembarking migrants on Italy's shores.

Premier Giuseppe Conte's week-old coalition now contains the centre-left Democrats, whose leaders have called for a more humane policy on the rescue boats.

Italy's current and previous governments have insisted on more solidarity from fellow European Union nations, saying the migrants set out on their journeys seeking asylum or better economic conditions in Europe as a whole, not necessarily Italy.

Italy's new foreign minister, Luigi Di Maio, leader of the coalition's senior partner, the populist 5-Star Movement, cautioned against concluding his government was softening its stance on private rescue boats.