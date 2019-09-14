Turkey's chief of general staff and his US counterpart discussed a safe zone in Syria along Turkey’s border on the sidelines of a NATO conference in Slovenia, the Turkish Defence Ministry said Saturday.

Yasar Guler and Joseph Dunford held a bilateral meeting in Slovenia's capital Ljubljana where a two-day NATO Military Committee Conference is being held until September 15, the ministry said in a statement.

The Turkish military chief shared Turkey's expectations for the safe zone east of the Euphrates in Syria, a recent hot topic between the US and Turkey.

On August 7, Turkish and US military officials agreed to set up a safe zone in northern Syria and develop a peace corridor to facilitate the movement of displaced Syrians who want to return home.

They also agreed to establish a joint operations centre.