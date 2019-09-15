WORLD
Car bombing kills 12 in Syria's Aleppo
The explosion happened near a local hospital in Cobanbey town. No group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack.
A wrecked vehicle is seen at site of a blast after a bomb-laden vehicle exploded near a school in Jarabulus district of Aleppo, Syria on November 12, 2018. / AA
September 15, 2019

At least 12 civilians were killed and dozens injured on Sunday in a car bomb attack in the Cobanbey town of Syria's Aleppo province near the Turkish border.

The explosion took place at a car park near Cobanbey Hospital, about 10 kilometres (6.2 miles) away from the Turkish border.

Search and rescue efforts are ongoing as the hospital and several houses nearby were destroyed.

No group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack.

Syria has only just begun to emerge from a devastating conflict that began in 2011 when the Bashar al Assad regime cracked down on demonstrators with unexpected ferocity.

SOURCE:AA
