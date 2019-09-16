The United States readied its response on Monday to the "unprecedented" attack on Saudi oil facilities as President Donald Trump said Iran was likely to blame, fanning new fears of conflict in the Gulf region.

Trump said he was ready to help key ally Saudi Arabia counter the weekend drone attacks, which triggered a record leap in global oil prices, but would await a "definitive" determination on who was responsible.

"It is certainly looking that way at this moment," Trump told reporters when asked if he believes Tehran carried out the attack.

The president said "we pretty much already know" and "certainly it would look to most like it was Iran" but that Washington still wanted more proof.

"We want to find definitively who did this," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office, where he was meeting with Bahrain's Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad bin Isa al Khalifa.

"You're going to find out in great detail in the near future," he said. "We have the exact location of just about everything.

"With all that being said, we'd certainly like to avoid" war, Trump said.

"I don't want war with anybody but we're prepared more than anybody," he added.

