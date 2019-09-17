Tunisia's national guard said at least two people are dead and 14 are missing after a boat carrying migrants sank off the Tunisian coast.

National Guard spokesman Houssameddine Jbabli said authorities rescued nine people from the boat on Tuesday and are searching for the others near Tunisia's Mediterranean coastal city of Sfax.

He said Tunisian coast guard patrols have detained 192 people and stopped 10 boats trying to take migrants to Europe over the last two days.