Six months after the Sochi meeting, the presidents of Russia, Iran and Turkey once again came together in Ankara on Monday to address the Syrian conflict and its far-reaching consequences.

The issues on the table range from the status of northeastern Syria to the formation of the constitutional committee.

Since 2017, the Astana trio have succeeded in establishing a peace process parallel to the UN-led Geneva talks. Prior to the ongoing contact, they have held six trilateral meetings.

Washington’s inaction against the Assad regime and support of the YPG against the wishes of its NATO ally Turkey became one of the main grounds for Ankara to begin engagement with Moscow and Tehran.

The YPG is the Syrian wing of the PKK, which has been recognised as a terrorist organisation by the US, EU and Turkey.

Although Tehran and Moscow are the backers and enablers of the Assad regime, Ankara still engaged with them in pursuit of finding lasting peace in Syria and also to address the security threat emanating from the presence of the YPG alongside Turkey's southeastern border.

The trio appears to have reached a political consensus on the future of northeastern Syria, which has been held by the YPG-dominated SDF since 2012, exploiting the security vacuum left by years of civil war.

“The situation in the northeast of Syria — is worrisome. Here, like everywhere else, every matter should be settled based on principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity. We are coming to the belief that it is unacceptable to divide Syria into spheres of influence,” said Russian President Vladimir Putin during the meeting, criticising the US military presence in the region and its support to the YPG.

The US has used the YPG to create a sphere of influence in the region, even though it also meant creating a security threat for its own ally Turkey. The YPG’s umbrella organisation PKK has waged a three-decade-long terror campaign against the Turkish state, leading to tens of thousands of deaths.

"The PKK, and its extension the YPG/PYD, is the biggest threat to Syria's future. As long as the PKK/PYD presence in the country continues, neither Syria nor our region can find peace," Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani agreed with Erdogan.

"The presence of American military forces in a United Nations member and independent country such as Syria endangers its territorial integrity and national sovereignty," Rouhani said at the summit.

"American forces should leave the country at once," Rouhani declared.

Turkey has long called the US to cease its support to the YPG and signalled that if Washington does not arrange the withdrawal of the group from the region, then Ankara will kick out the PKK affiliate using its own initiative.