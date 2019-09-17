US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was to fly to Saudi Arabia on Tuesday to discuss possible retaliation after Washington said it had proof that attacks on Saudi oil installations originated in Iran.

Vice President Mike Pence announced that Pompeo was on his way to Saudi Arabia to "discuss our response."

"As the president said, we don't want war with anybody but the United States is prepared," Pence said in a speech to the Heritage Foundation think tank in Washington.

"We're locked and loaded and we're ready to defend our interests and allies in the region, make no mistake about it," he said, echoing President Donald Trump's words on Monday.

US hardens stance

A US official, speaking on condition of anonymity, told AFP that the Trump administration has concluded that last weekend's attack involved cruise missiles from Iran and that evidence would be presented at the UN General Assembly next week.

The apparent hardening of the US position came as Iran's supreme leader ruled out negotiations with Washington "at any level."

This appeared to nix remaining hopes for a dramatic meeting between Trump and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani at the United Nations next week.

Speaking to reporters on Air Force One over California, Trump said he too had cooled on what had always seemed to be a diplomatic longshot.

"I never rule anything out, but I prefer not meeting him," Trump said.

Iran-Saudi proxy war

Yemen's Iranian-backed Houthi rebels claimed responsibility for Saturday's oil installation attacks, which halved output from the petro-state, the world's biggest crude producer and a close ally of Washington.

The Houthis are at war with Saudi-backed forces in Yemen, turning the impoverished nation into a proxy battlefield for bitter regional rivals Tehran and Riyadh.

The increasingly complex conflict dovetails with the Trump administration's attempt to curb Iranian power through a "maximum pressure" campaign of crippling economic sanctions.

Trump began that campaign after unilaterally pulling out of a 2015 international deal meant to reward Iran for allowing restrictions on its nuclear industry. He says that Tehran is secretly cheating and trying to build nuclear weapons and must be stopped.

Supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said Washington's real goal was to bring his country to its knees.