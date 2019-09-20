Turkey executed a “very impressive” bounce back from the challenges it faced last summer, an expert from Fitch Ratings said on Thursday.

"Turkey has shown a very impressive resilience and flexibility and recovered and stabilised from the financial crisis of last summer," Ed Parker, Fitch Ratings' managing director for the Europe, Middle East and Africa EMEA region, told a global conference in London.

Pointing to Turkey's strong fundamentals, Parker said the country's sovereign balance sheet, low government debt and private banks are in relatively good shape.

He also praised the dynamism and flexibility of the Turkish private sector.

Parker also highlighted that the country posted a current account surplus instead of a deficit as well as a decline in inflation.

According to the latest Turkish Central Bank data, Turkey's current account balance posted a $1.2 billion surplus this July, improving from a $2.2 billion deficit in July 2018.