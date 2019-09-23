President Donald Trump's run-up to the UN General Assembly was a dash on Sunday through two key political states with two world leaders at events that felt like his raucous campaign rallies.

In Wapakoneta, Ohio, Trump and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison visited a recycled paper factory being opened by Anthony Pratt, an Australian businessman who is investing billions of dollars in the United States to create thousands of manufacturing jobs. Ohioans crowded into a hot factory chanted "USA. USA" when Trump talked about products emblazoned with the words "Made in America."

"This great state of Ohio is open for business," Trump told the cheering crowd at a new Pratt Industries plant still under construction.

"If it wasn't for your presidency, this mill would not be here today," Pratt said, praising the Trump administration's economic and tax policies.

Earlier, in Texas, Trump joined Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to highlight the growth of US exports to India and billions of dollars spent by India on US defence equipment. Neither mentioned trade tensions. Deafening drums marked the entrance of Trump and Modi as they clasped hands and walked across the stage in a packed Texas stadium, sending a message of unity between the world's two largest democracies.

The president also discussed border security, an important campaign issue for Texas, which shares a border with Mexico.

"We are taking unprecedented action to secure our southern border and stop illegal immigration," Trump said.

About 50,000 Indian Americans attended the "Howdy Modi!" rally in Houston, where the crowd chanted "Modi! Modi! Modi!" as he took the stage to introduce Trump as "my friend, a friend of India, a great American president."

Modi even used Trump's political slogan to say the president had a strong resolve to "make America great again."

"When I met him for the first time, he said to me 'India has a true friend in the White House,'" Modi said. "Mr. President, this morning in Houston, you can hear the heartbeat of this great partnership in this celebration of the world's two largest democracies."

The event had the feel of one of Trump's campaign rallies, complete with a packed venue and a roaring crowd, and Trump treated it that way at times.

He ticked off his accomplishments in office, highlighted a drop in the unemployment rate among Indian Americans and extolled their contributions to the US as he pitched for their vote in a traditionally Republican state that Democrats have visions of pulling into their column next year.