African countries plan to call on the United Nations to declare a global climate emergency, among a set of demands to be presented at a climate summit in New York on Monday organised by the UN chief.

Backed by African climate change negotiators, the statement is also expected to say that countries’ climate action plans should be made legally binding, to ensure the 2015 Paris Agreement goals to limit global warming are met.

African governments will also likely request more international funding to implement their plans to brake heat-trapping emissions and help their people adapt to more extreme weather and rising seas.

The president of Gabon, the current chair of the Committee of African Heads of State and Government on Climate Change, is scheduled to deliver the demands, drawn up at an August meeting in Ethiopia to prepare Africa's position for the UN summit.

“Declaring a climate emergency enables the adoption of certain actions at a global level,” which could include a boost in financial support for African states, said James Murombedzi, head of the African Climate Policy Centre, a joint African Union and UN initiative which convened the Addis Ababa meeting.

Specifically, African governments are seeking ways to raise money to improve monitoring and forecasting of weather and seasonal climate trends, as worsening floods, storms and drought ruin homes, livelihoods and food crops across the continent.

Kenya and Somalia are suffering from drought this year, after weak rainfall in late 2018 was followed by a major cyclone further south that pulled moisture away from the Horn of Africa.

Kenya’s agriculture ministry has declared a food crisis as the maize harvest is set to drop by about a quarter.

In Mozambique, cyclones Idai and Kenneth killed more than 600 people earlier this year when they struck one after the other, with flooding wreaking havoc on the lives of more than 2 million in Mozambique, Zimbabwe and Malawi, according to aid agency World Vision.

While attributing individual weather disasters to climate change remains a complex task, scientists say droughts and floods are likely to happen more frequently and become more intense, while storms are fuelled by warmer seas.

They also expect more unpredictable rainfall and declining crop yields in large parts of Africa.