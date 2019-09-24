WORLD
Pakistani officials say outbreak of dengue fever kills 20
The mosquito-borne viral infection, that is found in tropical countries worldwide, kills dozens of people every year in Pakistan.
Dengue patients are treated at a hospital in Pakistan's city of Lahore. / AFP
September 24, 2019

Pakistani health officials are battling an outbreak of dengue fever in the South Asian nation, confirming over 10,000 cases and 20 deaths in recent months.

More patients with symptoms of dengue fever were arriving Tuesday at hospitals in all major cities, putting a strain on the country's poor health system.

Zafar Mirza, a government adviser on health, says as many as 10,013 dengue cases have so far been reported and that free medical treatment will be provided to patients suffering from illness.

The mosquito-borne viral infection kills dozens of people every year in Pakistan.

Dengue is a mosquito-borne viral infection found in tropical countries worldwide.

It can cause joint pain, nausea, vomiting and a rash, and can cause breathing problems, hemorrhaging and organ failure in severe cases.

SOURCE:AP
