Seven children were among 16 people killed on Tuesday in twin air strikes by the Saudi-led coalition fighting rebels in southern Yemen, an official and a doctor said.

"Sixteen people, including women and children, were killed and nine others injured" in a coalition air raid targeting a residence in Daleh province, a local official told AFP news agency on condition of anonymity.

A doctor at Al Thawra hospital in Ibb province where the bodies were taken said seven children and four women were among the dead.

The Iran-backed Houthi rebels condemned the coalition for its "continued aggression" against the Yemeni people, according to their Al Masirah TV.