A prominent bodyguard to Saudi Arabia's King Salman was shot and killed in what authorities described as a personal dispute, state TV reported Sunday, offering few details on an incident that shocked the kingdom.

Tributes poured in across social media for Major General Abdulaziz al Fagham, with many including images of the bodyguard at work.

One included him bending down to apparently help tie the shoes of King Salman, the 83-year-old ruler of the oil-rich kingdom.

Others show al Fagham in the background of events with both King Salman and his predecessor, the late King Abdullah.

Details remained vague.

While officials posted condolences for al Fagham, the first official word of his death came in a single tweet by Saudi state television.

"Maj. Gen. Abdulaziz al Fagham, bodyguard of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, was shot dead following a personal dispute in Jeddah," the tweet read.

State TV offered no other details.