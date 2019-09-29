Boris Johnson vowed on Sunday to stay on as Britain's prime minister even if he fails to secure a deal to leave the European Union, saying only his Conservative government can deliver Brexit on October 31 no matter what.

At the beginning of his party's annual conference in the northern city of Manchester, Johnson wants to rally his party with the "do or die" message that he will deliver Brexit by the end of October, with or without a deal.

But there are hurdles to clear, not least of which is what Johnson calls "the surrender act" - the law parliament passed to force the prime minister to request a Brexit delay if he has not ssecured a deal with Brussels by an October 17-18 EU summit.

Johnson again declined to explain how he plans to circumvent that law and deliver on his Brexit promise, deepening uncertainty Britain's biggest trade and foreign policy shift for more than 40 years.

"People can feel that this country is approaching an important moment of choice and we have to get on and we have to deliver Brexit on October the 31st ... I'm going to get on and do it," he told BBC television.

Asked if he would resign to avoid having to ask for a delay, Johnson said: "No, I have undertaken to lead the party and my country at a difficult time and I am going to continue to do that. I believe it is my responsibility."