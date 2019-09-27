The brother of Pakistani social media star Qandeel Baloch was convicted on Friday of her murder and sentenced to life in prison in the patriarchal country's highest-profile "honour killing".

Baloch, who shot to fame for her risque selfies –– tame by Western standards, but considered provocative in deeply misogynistic Pakistan –– was strangled in July 2016. Her brother Muhammad Waseem was arrested.

Days later, he told a press conference that he had no remorse over what he did, saying that "of course" he had murdered his sister and that her behaviour had been "intolerable".

His lawyer, Sardar Mehmood, said that the court in the eastern city of Multan had found his client guilty and sentenced him to life imprisonment in a long-awaited verdict.

"Inshallah (God willing), he will be acquitted by a high court," he said.

Earlier, Baloch's mother, Anwar Mai, said that she had hoped her son would be acquitted.

"He is innocent. She was my daughter and he is my son," she said.

New legislation

Baloch's murder made international headlines and reignited calls for action against an epidemic of so-called "honour killings", in which a victim – usually a woman – is murdered for flouting patriarchal social codes.

Women have been burned, shot, stabbed and strangled for offences such as choosing their own husband or – in Baloch's case – bringing "shame" on their family by celebrating their sexuality.