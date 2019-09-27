Israel's ambiguous borders in the Middle East refuse to stop and the country's predatory policies continue to be a major obstacle in resolving the protracted Palestinian conflict, premised on the forcible Israeli occupation of Palestinian lands, experts say.

“Israel was established as settler-colonial state at the very top when colonialism in the world context was collapsing and losing war after war,” said Richard Falk, a well-known international relations expert and a law professor at Princeton University.

Other experts find Israel’s presence in the Middle East on occupied Paletinian lands as a political anomaly, which has just gotten worse over time as the country kept occupying more and more Palestinian and Arab lands since its establishment in 1948.

“This anomaly is due to the inability and refusal of Zionism to define its territorial limits,” wrote P.R. Kumaraswamy, who believes:“Israel is the only modern state that has avoided defining its territorial limits.”

Established as a Zionist state under a radical leadership, Israel's appetite as a modern occupying force has shown no sign of ebbing.

Zionists and pro-Israeli analysts have long argued that the ambiguous stance of Israel regarding its borders is rooted in the country’s fears of being wiped out by the predominantly Muslim Arab-populated Middle East.

But after seven decades, the continuing vagueness of Israeli borders has caused despondency across much of the Middle East, as many leaders have expressed their concerns with Tel Aviv's expansionist tendencies in the region.

“Having survived seven decades and emerged as a major military power in the Middle East, a technological hub and economic power, the continuing vagueness about the state’s borders is more than a relic of the past. Instead, it appears to be a strategic choice to maximise territorial gains,” Kumaraswamy said.

That strategic choice makes many Arab capitals nervous about the possible escalation morphing into a full-blown war in the region, a scenario that is a cause of discomfort for many Western powers since any large-scale conflict in oil-producing countries of the Middle East will throw the global oil industry into jeopardy.

During the latest UN General Assembly meeting in New York, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan also questioned the vague and ever expanding borders of Israel into Palestinian territories.

“What are the borders of the State of Israel?” Erdogan asked during his speech at the UNGA.

Here's a graphic representation of how Israel has usurped Palestinian land since 1947, altering the borders of the region by exerting brute force.

UN division plan of 1947

In 1947, Palestine was under British mandate, which allowed more Jewish settlements there after the country’s infamous Balfour Declaration of 1917, promising a Jewish homeland.

During World War One, Britain sought Arab support against the Ottoman Empire in exchange for allowing them to have their own respective independent states as well as a Jewish homeland.

“The origin of Israel is in that [British] pledge at a time when the Jewish population in Palestine was under five percent. So the Jews were a very small minority at that point,” Falk explained.

In November 1947, the United Nations General Assembly accepted a division plan, which split Palestinian lands into two states — one Jewish and one Arab —, internationalising Jerusalem administered by the UN itself under the "Special International Regime for the City of Jerusalem".

At the time, nearly half of Palestine was owned by Palestinians and Jews owned only eight percent of the land. As a result, while the Zionist Jews accepted the plan, Palestinians and Arabs refused it.

The 1948 War

The unfair division plan and Zionist provocations led to Palestinian protests and skirmishes between Jews and Arabs, triggering the 1948 war, which ended disastrously for Arabs and Palestinians.