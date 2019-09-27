While attention has focused on the United Nations (UN) General Assembly meeting this week and how various nations, including the US and EU states, have responded to Iran’s alleged attacks on Saudi Arabia's Aramco facility, another concurrent UN summit also implications for security in the Middle East: the UN’s climate change summit.

The US was not part of the formal proceedings as Trump has deemed climate change a “hoax” and withdrew from the Paris Agreement, the United Nations climate accord. He eventually crashed the meeting, receiving a death stare from Swedish activist Greta Thunberg.

Would Greta have done the same if Mohammed bin Salman crashed the meeting? She probably would, yet MBS did not participate in this meeting for several reasons.

First, Saudi Aramco, a state-owned oil conglomerate, is one of the world’s greatest producers of petroleum and greenhouse gases. Second, Saudi Arabia has had a long history of resisting climate change mitigation. Third, rather than seeking to lead regional initiatives to manage scarce water on the Arabian peninsula, it has weaponised neighbouring Yemen’s water supplies

Ironically, Saudi Arabia has pursued these policies when it may be the most vulnerable to climate change.

A NOC vs. the UN

In terms of international politics, Saudi Arabia’s Aramco serves as an example of what is termed a National Oil Company (NOC), opposed to an international oil company (IOC) like Exxon-Mobil.

During the Cold War IOC’s like Exxon-Mobil had their own foreign policy, akin to states, and conducted their own diplomacy vis-a-vis nations in the Middle East and around the world. This dynamic has not changed in the post-Cold War world. With regards to global politics as of the end of the Cold War, Aramco is an example of a NOC trying to affect the policies of an intergovernmental organisation, like the UN.

According to a recently released investigative study, Saudi Arabia has stymied UN efforts to mitigate the climate crisis and funded climate sceptic lobbying groups in the US.

As Aramco prepares to launch a public offering it is worth reminding international investors that it has released more than 40,000 metric tons of greenhouse gases between 1992 and 2017.

Nonetheless, it has launched a greenwashing campaign in the lead up to the UN climate summit that obfuscates this fact, with slick videos on Twitter and YouTube and reports promising to achieve “global net-zero emissions.”

Yet for nearly thirty years, as climate change came to the attention of the international community, Saudi Arabia has sought to obstruct global efforts to reduce carbon emissions, which would hurt its primary source of income as a rentier state.

Resisting science and solutions

The study reveals a discrete Saudi strategy to undermine climate change mitigation policy at the intergovernmental level at the UN as well as at the domestic level in the US, with the purpose of preserving Aramco’s profits.

Joanna Depledge, a research associate at the University of Cambridge has summarised Saudi Arabia’s obstructionist policy as “striving for no” in climate negotiations.