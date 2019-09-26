Saudi Arabia's crown prince said he bears responsibility for the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi last year by Saudi operatives "because it happened under my watch", according to a PBS documentary to be broadcast next week.

Mohammed bin Salman, or MBS as the kingdom's de facto ruler is known, has not spoken publicly about the killing inside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul. The CIA and some Western governments have said he ordered it, but Saudi officials say he had no role.

'I get all the responsibility'

The death sparked global uproar, tarnishing the crown prince's image and imperilling ambitious plans to diversify the economy of the world's top oil exporter and open up cloistered Saudi society. He has not since visited the US or Europe.

"It happened under my watch. I get all the responsibility because it happened under my watch," he told PBS's Martin Smith, according to a preview of a documentary "The crown prince of Saudi Arabia," set to air on October 1st ahead of the one-year anniversary of Khashoggi's death.

After initial denials, the official Saudi narrative blamed the murder on rogue operatives.

The public prosecutor said the then-deputy intelligence chief ordered the repatriation of Khashoggi, a royal insider who became an outspoken critic, but the lead negotiator ordered him killed after discussions for his return failed.

Saud al Qahtani, a former top royal adviser who had reportedly had given orders over Skype to the killers, briefed the hit team on Khashoggi's activities before the operation, the prosecutor said.