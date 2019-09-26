“My climate activism started when the floods hit western Afghanistan and hundreds of families were evacuated...All their livestock were lost. Their shelters were lost, ” Nasratullah Elham,17, toldDemocracy Now in an interview on September 20.

“And that made me concerned with the reason and cause of the flood...that’s why I started to have a voice and to act as a climate activist,” he said.

Due to his activism, Elham was invited to the first-ever UN Youth Climate Summit in New York on September 21 as one of more than 500 young climate activists worldwide. But he was denied a visa by the US embassy in Bangkok, where he continues his studies on a full scholarship.

Elham says the visa officer at the embassy immediately told him that he didn’t qualify for a visa after looking at his documents. His rejection letter said the teenager was “ineligible for a nonimmigrant visa under Section 214(b) of the US Immigration and Nationality Act”.

If given a visa, Elham would be travelling to New York as one of the 100 ‘green ticket’ winners from 100 countries after the UN selected 100 from 7,000 applicants. The UN fully covers the expenses of the participants' carbon-neutral travel to New York. Eighty-seven of those who were selected were granted a visa.

The summit’s aim is to provide a platform for young climate leaders to showcase their solutions on a global stage and engage directly with decision-makers on an increasingly urgent issue.