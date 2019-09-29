Farmers in Kashmir are deliberately leaving their apples to rot, undermining the restive territory's most lucrative export as bitterness towards the Indian government grows.

New Delhi has deployed tens of thousands of troops since early August in addition to more than 500,000 already there when it scrapped the region's decades-old semi-autonomous status and brought in a communications blockade that cut off Kashmiris from the outside world.

Political leaders and thousands of civilians have been arrested, with allegations of torture and abuse levelled at authorities –– which deny them –– and protests have since raged in India-administered Kashmir.

Either in anger or at the urging of local rebels farmers have joined in the rebuke of India's actions by deliberately sabotaging a crop vital to the local economy.

The fertile Himalayan region usually sells hundreds of millions of dollars worth of apples each year, and more than half of Kashmiris are engaged directly or indirectly in cultivation.

At one orchard in central Shopian district, Ghulam Nabi Malik and his brother usually sell 7,000 boxes of apples a year for markets and kitchen tables across India, earning them some seven million rupees (nearly $100,000).

Their land is now idle, with branches sagging under the weight of unpicked fruit.

"Let it rot on the trees," Malik said.

Amid the latest unrest, Malik told AFP news agency that harvesting would allow the Indian government "to tell the world that everything is fine in Kashmir."

And everything, he says, is far from fine.

'Ready to sacrifice'

Anti-India rebels have circulated letters and stuck posters outside mosques, appealing to orchard owners not to harvest and instead join the "resistance."

"Apple growers and students are ready to sacrifice this year and not betray the blood of martyrs," reads one such notice, nailed to a wooden post and signed by a local rebel commander.

Many farmers say they are willing participants in the campaign, although there have been threats and one orchard owner –– a local bigwig close to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's party –– was attacked.

In one village, a former police officer who deserted to join a rebel group set fire to empty boxes his own family had bought for packing fruit.

Rebels have also put pressure on fuel stations, forcing off the roads many trucks needed to transport the fruit.

But locals insisted to AFP that the rebels were not the reason for abandoning what they say is a bumper crop this year.