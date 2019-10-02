UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday proposed a new Brexit plan aimed at removing the need for customs checks at the Irish border, calling the EU-backed approach a "bridge to nowhere."

Johnson's plan, published by the UK government, says the revised agreement "should make a firm commitment to avoiding customs checks, regulatory checks, or related physical infrastructure at the border between Northern Ireland and Ireland."

In an accompanying letter to European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, Johnson said his deal "removes the so-called backstop," an EU-backed plan that ensures the Irish border stays open by keeping Britain temporarily aligned to EU customs rules.

TRT World's Simon McGregor-Wood reports.

The UK Parliament rejected the old Brexit agreement three times because of the backstop provision.

"The proposed 'backstop' is a bridge to nowhere, and a new way forward must be found," Johnson's letter to Juncker said.

But Juncker warned Johnson that there are "problematic points" in the new proposed Brexit withdrawal deal, in a statement.

Juncker highlighted concerns about London's proposed customs regime aimed at avoiding checks on the border between British-ruled Northern Ireland and EU member Ireland.

But he recognised "positive advances" in the British offer during a phone call with Johnson, telling him that EU negotiators would now "examine the legal text objectively."

"He also stressed that we must have a legally operational solution that meets all the objectives of the backstop: preventing a hard border, preserving North-South cooperation and the all-island economy, and protecting the EU's Single Market and Ireland's place in it," the statement said.

Open frontier with Ireland

Johnson said his plan is built on preserving the Good Friday Agreement that ended decades of sectarian violence in Northern Ireland in which thousands died.