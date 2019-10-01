US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Tuesday declared that House Democrats are trying to "intimidate, bully and treat improperly" five current and former career officials in demanding depositions providing Ukraine matter.

Pompeo said in a letter to the House Foreign Affairs Committee, as part of the chamber's impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump, that the requested dates for the officials to voluntarily appear are "not feasible."

"I am concerned with aspects of your request," Pompeo wrote to Republican Eliot Engel, D-NY, chairman of the panel. "I will not tolerate such tactics, and I will use all means at my disposal to prevent and expose any attempts to intimidate the dedicated professionals."

Subpoena

In issuing a separate subpoena last week as part of the inquiry, the chairmen of three House committees made it clear that stonewalling their investigation would be considered obstruction of Congress in its investigation.

The panels are seeking documents from the State Department and voluntary testimony from the current and former officials.

"Your failure or refusal to comply with the subpoena shall constitute evidence of obstruction of the House's impeachment inquiry," wrote Engel and the other chairmen, Adam Schiff of the Intelligence Committee, and Elijah Cummings of the Oversight Committee.

The chairmen in their letter were seeking testimony for former State Department officials over the next two weeks, including the former ambassador to Ukraine, Marie "Masha" Yovanovitch, and former special envoy Kurt Volker.

Pompeo's push-back came after Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani suggested he might not comply with a subpoena issued on Monday by the three committees.

They want the former New York mayor to produce documents related to his efforts on Trump's behalf to pressure Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to provide dirt on Trump's potential 2020 election rival, Democrat Joe Biden.

Giuliani alleged that the heads of the House Intelligence, Foreign Affairs, and Oversight Committees had "prejudged" the case.