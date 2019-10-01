Peruvian President Martin Vizcarra dissolved congress Monday, exercising seldom used executive powers to shut down the opposition-controlled legislature that he accuses of stonewalling attempts to curb widespread corruption.

In a televised address, Vizcarra told the South American nation that he had decided to call new legislative elections after lawmakers proceeded with holding a controversial vote to replace almost all the members of the Constitutional Tribunal.

"We are making history that will be remembered by future generations," he said. "And when they do, I hope they understand the magnitude of this fight that we are in today against an endemic evil that has caused much harm to our country."

The stunning turn could spell new instability as Peru grapples with the fallout of the Odebrecht corruption scandal, plummeting faith in public institutions and an inexperienced president struggling to govern.

Nonetheless, Vizcarra's decision is likely to be widely welcomed by Peruvians who have been clamoring for new congressional elections to replace the majority party, led by a former first daughter and presidential candidate who is now behind bars. Hundreds gathered outside congress Monday night waving Peruvian flags and carrying signs with phrases like, "Get out, corrupt politicians!"

Others tried to force their way into the legislature to get lawmakers out but were d back by police with tear gas.

"Peruvians will not shed many tears," said Steven Levitsky, a Harvard University political scientist who has extensively studied the nation.

Opposition leaders denounced the move as the work of a "dictator," refusing to leave their seats in congress and instead approving a resolution to suspend Vizcarra for "breaking the constitutional order." Minutes later they swore in Mercedes Aráoz, the vice president who recently broke with Vizcarra over his push to hold early elections next year.

The acts likely carry only symbolic weight since congress is considered vacated.

"I know many Peruvians are upset," said Araoz, who was greeted by applauding lawmakers singing the national anthem. "I share that anger but the solution for a crisis like this is not irresponsible gestures."

Irate opposition lawmakers blasted Vizcarra for carrying out what they called a "coup."

"This man has betrayed Peru," legislator Mauricio Mulder said.

Vizcarra, then the vice president, rose to the presidency last year after President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski resigned following revelations that his private consulting firm had received undisclosed payments from Odebrecht, the Brazilian construction giant that has admitted to dolling out millions of dollars to politicians around Latin America in exchange for lucrative public works contracts.

Though with little political expertise on his resume, Vizcarra rose in popularity as he championed anti-corruption initiatives. But he struggled to push legislation through congress, instead repeatedly utilising a "vote of confidence" through which he could threaten to dissolve the legislature if lawmakers didn't approve his proposals.