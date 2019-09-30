TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkey's new economic program for 2020-2022 revealed
The program was revealed by the country's Treasury and Finance Minister Berat Albayrak under the theme, 'Transformation begins.'
Turkey's new economic program for 2020-2022 revealed
Turkish Treasury and Finance Minister Berat Albayrak speaks during launching meeting of Turkey's New Economic Program for 2020-2022, in Ankara, Turkey on September 30, 2019. / AA
September 30, 2019

Turkey’s Treasury and Finance Minister on Monday announced the country's new economic program for a three-year period starting from 2020.

The inflation rate should be lowered below 5 percent for a strong Turkey ideal, Berat Albayrak said during his presentation of the new program in the capital Ankara.

"We revised our inflation forecast for 2019 with 12 percent, a decrease in 15 percent from our previous target," Albayrak said.

The country's inflation targets are set as 8.5 percent next year, 6 percent in 2021 and 4.9 percent in 2022, he added.

The new program will be maintained under the theme of “Transformation begins,” he said.

Recommended

Albayrak said Turkey’s year-end economic growth is expected to be 0.5 percent in 2019.

"The new program targets 5 percent annual growth rate for the next three years each," he said.

Albayrak said the growth will also generate around one million new jobs per year during the 2020-2022 period to reduce the unemployment rate gradually.

"After closing 2019 with an unemployment rate of 12.9 percent, we aim to reduce the figure to 11.8 percent next year, 10.6 percent in 2021 and 9.8 percent in 2022," he said.

On the fiscal discipline side, the minister noted that a 2.9 percent budget deficit-to-GDP rate is targeted for the next two years while 2.6 percent is set for 2022.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Consulate officers make direct contact with Turkish citizens illegally detained by Israel: official
Erdogan, Trump discuss Gaza and bilateral ties in phone call
5G technology likely to contribute $100B to Türkiye's economy by 2030: deputy minister
Turkish intelligence detains private detective accused of spying for Mossad in Istanbul
Behind Hollywood’s biggest blockbusters: James Cameron’s art lands in Istanbul
Turkish President Erdogan marks 838th anniversary of Jerusalem's recapture
Turkish President Erdogan condemns Israel's attack on Gaza-bound Sumud Flotilla
Türkiye monitors citizens’ status after Israeli attack on Gaza-bound aid flotilla
Türkiye opens probe into detention of its citizens on Gaza-bound flotilla attacked by Israel
Türkiye's representative to UN calls for effective Security Council reforms
Israel’s attack on Gaza flotilla a 'terrorist act': Turkish Foreign Ministry
Erdogan: Gaza has had enough of blood, tears and destruction
How the UK–Türkiye defence partnership is reshaping European security
By Salih Mustafa Kazdal
Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Fidan travels to UAE on October 2 with Gaza ceasefire on agenda
Turkish minority council protests Greece’s school entry bar in Western Thrace
Türkiye's top security body vows to fight terror, calls for global action on Gaza