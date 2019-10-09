Ennahda will be the largest party in Tunisia's new parliament, preliminary official results showed on Wednesday, but with only 52 of 217 seats it may struggle to build a governing coalition.

The results, along with those in the first round of a separate presidential election last month, appear to underscore dissatisfaction with the major parties.

Though Ennahda came first, it has 17 fewer seats than it won in the last parliamentary election in 2014, when it came second to a secular coalition which has since fallen apart.

Ennahda has been a member of several governing coalitions since Tunisia's 2011 revolution that have failed to improve living standards or public services in the young democracy.