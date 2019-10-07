WORLD
Four killed in US bar shooting: police
Police released images of two suspects, who were armed with handguns fled the scene after the shooting. and asked for help identifying and locating them.
Four killed in US bar shooting: police
A general view of the entrance to Tequila KC bar were 9 people were shot and four killed on October 06, 2019 in Kansas City, Kansas. / AFP
October 7, 2019

Four people – among them two Mexicans – were killed and five others wounded early Sunday in a shooting at a bar in Kansas, officials said.

At the scene of the shooting, which took place at the Tequila KC bar, "we located a total of nine (9) people that had been shot," Kansas City police said in a statement posted on Twitter.

"Four (4) of the victims were found deceased inside of the business and five (5) were found outside with injuries, all due to gunshots," police said, adding that the wounded were reported to be in stable condition.

Two of the dead were Mexican nationals, the country's foreign minister, Marcelo Ebrard, said on Twitter.

According to a preliminary police investigation, an "earlier dispute" at the bar led to the shooting, and two suspects armed with handguns fled the scene.

Police released images of the suspects and asked for help identifying and locating them.

