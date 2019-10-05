WORLD
2 MIN READ
Gunmen attack TV offices in Baghdad amid popular unrest
Majed Hamid from the Saudi-owned Al-Arabiya news channel in Baghdad said several colleagues were injured, adding that the station had been receiving threats for several days.
Gunmen attack TV offices in Baghdad amid popular unrest
Iraqi demonstrators stand behind a tyre fire during a demonstration against state corruption, failing public services, and unemployment, in the Iraqi capital Baghdad on October 5, 2019. / AFP
October 5, 2019

Unknown gunmen have attacked the offices of television stations in the Iraqi capital amid the unrest gripping the country.

The Saudi-owned Al Arabiya news channel says masked gunmen who arrived in black cars wearing black clothes stormed the offices of the station in Abu Nawas street Saturday evening, beat up some of the employees and smashed equipment before they fled.

Majed Hamid, the channel's correspondent in Baghdad, said several colleagues were injured. He added that the station had been receiving threats for several days.

Gunmen also attacked the offices of Iraq's Dajla and NRT news channels in Baghdad, according to employees at the stations. Both of those stations are privately owned.

Recommended

Iraq has been gripped by violence since Tuesday when anti-government protests started. Security forces have fired live ammunition and tear gas in a desperate attempt to suppress them.

The death toll from mass protests in Baghdad and cities across southern Iraq rose to almost 100 on Saturday as the unrest entered its fifth day, the Iraqi parliament's human rights commission said.

More than 4,000 people have also been injured since the protests against chronic unemployment, poor public services and widespread corruption. 

A total of 540 demonstrators have been arrested, of whom nearly 200 remain in custody.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
US appeals court rules Trump's move to end birthright citizenship 'likely unconstitutional'
Iran executes six men accused of ties to Israel and deadly attacks in Khuzestan province
Colombian president ‘respectfully’ urges US to avoid interference in domestic affairs
Hungary clings to Russian oil as EU and US push for fast change
Japan braces for first female leader as Takaichi claims party victory
Swedes stock up on food and supplies amid growing war fears in Europe
Trump administration plans to cap refugee admissions at 7,500
Hamas responds to Trump's Gaza plan: What do we know so far
US strike against 'narco-trafficking vessel' off Venezuela coast kills four: Hegseth
Afghan Foreign Minister Muttaqi to visit India in first such trip since Taliban takeover
Netherlands keeps F-35 parts ban on Israel despite court ruling
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon
Erdogan, Trump discuss Gaza and bilateral ties in phone call
Trump sets Sunday deadline for Hamas to accept Gaza deal, warns of 'last chance' before more attacks
Malaysia seeks Türkiye's help to bring home volunteers after Israeli attack on Gaza flotilla
Indonesia suspends TikTok licence over failure to share data