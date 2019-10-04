TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkey, US hold third safe zone joint patrols in northern Syria
Turkish and US forces conducted their third joint ground patrol on Friday within a planned safe zone in northern Syria, along the Syrian-Turkish border.
The Turkish and US troops during the second joint ground patrol within a planned safe zone in northern Syria along the Syrian-Turkish border in Sanliurfa, Turkey on September 24, 2019. / AA
October 4, 2019

US and Turkish troops are conducting their third joint ground patrol on Friday within a planned safe zone in northern Syria, along the Syrian-Turkish border, Turkey's Defence Ministry announced.

“Third land patrol within the planned safe zone started east of Euphrates River and Tal Abyad with the participation of US and Turkish forces, land vehicles and UAVs,” the ministry said.

US and Turkish troops carried out their first joint ground patrol for the zone on September 9.

On August 7, Turkish and US military officials agreed to set up a safe zone in northern Syria and develop a peace corridor to facilitate the movement of displaced Syrians who want to return home. 

They also agreed to establish a joint operations centre.

Turkey has long championed the idea of terrorist-free safe zones in Syria. 

While Turkey welcomes the joint patrols, it has also said the US is not doing enough to set up the safe zone properly.

SOURCE:AA
