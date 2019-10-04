US and Turkish troops are conducting their third joint ground patrol on Friday within a planned safe zone in northern Syria, along the Syrian-Turkish border, Turkey's Defence Ministry announced.

“Third land patrol within the planned safe zone started east of Euphrates River and Tal Abyad with the participation of US and Turkish forces, land vehicles and UAVs,” the ministry said.

US and Turkish troops carried out their first joint ground patrol for the zone on September 9.

On August 7, Turkish and US military officials agreed to set up a safe zone in northern Syria and develop a peace corridor to facilitate the movement of displaced Syrians who want to return home.