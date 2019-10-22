Two children were killed on Tuesday when a rocket hit their home in Libya's capital Tripoli, as Amnesty International accused warring parties fighting for the city of "utter disregard" for the laws of war.

The UN-recognised Government of National Accord (GNA) blamed the strike on the forces of east Libyan warlord Khalifa Haftar.

Haftar launched an offensive to take the capital in April, but met fierce resistance from forces loyal to the Tripoli-based GNA.

GNA Health Ministry spokesman Al Amin al Hachemi told AFP that three other family members — both parents and another child — were wounded when the rocket hit their home in the southern Tripoli residential neighbourhood of Salaheddine.

A spokesman for Haftar's forces, Ahmad al Mesmari, reported air strikes on military sites and "arms depots" on Tuesday, without giving further details.

News of the deaths came hours after Amnesty International accused both sides of "utter disregard" for the laws of war, in a report released on Tuesday, citing possible war crimes.

"Warring parties ... have killed and maimed scores of civilians by launching indiscriminate attacks and using a range of inaccurate explosive weapons in populated urban areas," the rights watchdog said.

"Both sides have shown utter disregard for the fundamental principles of international humanitarian law (the laws of war), which forbid such attacks," the report added.

UNICEF said in a statement on Tuesday that seven children have been killed in the conflict in two weeks, not including those on Tuesday.

"Children are not a target and should be protected at all times wherever they are," the statement said.