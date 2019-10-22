Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad said on Tuesday that he would not retract his criticism of New Delhi's actions in disputed Kashmir despite Indian traders calling for an unprecedented boycott of Malaysian palm oil.

The impasse could exacerbate what Mahathir described as a trade war between the world's second-biggest producer and exporter of the commodity and its biggest buyer so far this year.

India's top vegetable oil trade body on Monday asked its members to stop buying Malaysian palm oil after Mahathir said at the UN General Assembly last month that India had "invaded and occupied" Kashmir.

His statement came after New Delhi stripped the disputed Muslim-majority region's constitutional autonomy and deployed tens of thousands of extra troops to enforce an unprecedented crackdown.

Kashmir has been divided between India and Pakistan since 1947, with both countries claiming the region in its entirety.

The first war over the disputed region ended in 1948 with the region divided between them and a promise of a UN-sponsored referendum on its future. It has never been held.

Anti-India sentiment runs deep in Kashmir, where rebels have been fighting New Delhi's rule for decades. Most Kashmiris want independence.

Since 1989 tens of thousands of people, mostly civilians, have died in a popular uprising against Indian rule.

An internal matter?

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government called the move to disempower disputed Kashmir an internal matter and criticised countries that have spoken out against the move.

"We speak our minds and we don't retract or change," Mahathir told reporters outside parliament.