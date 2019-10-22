Prime Minister Justin Trudeau appeared set to win a second term in Canada's national elections on Monday, delivering unexpectedly strong results despite having been weakened by a series of scandals that cast doubt on his judgment and tarnished his image as a liberal icon.

Trudeau's Liberal party was projected to win the most seats in the 338-seat Parliament, giving it the best chance to form the next government.

However, the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation said it would be a minority government, forced to rely on an opposition party to stay in power.

"It's not quite the same as 2015. It's not all owing to the leader," said Robert Bothwell, a professor of Canadian history and international relations at the University of Toronto. "Trudeau is prime minister because the rest of the party was able to pull itself together and prevail. While Trudeau certainly deserves credit for what has happened he's really going to have to demonstrate qualities that he hasn't yet shown."

Still, the results were a victory for Trudeau, whose clean-cut image took a hit after old photos of him in blackface and brownface surfaced last month.

"I'm surprised at how well Trudeau has done," said Nelson Wiseman, a political science professor at the University of Toronto. "I don't think anybody expected Trudeau to get a majority but they are not that far off."

The Canadian vote came down to what was essentially a choice between the handsome and charismatic Trudeau and the Conservatives' unassuming leader, Andrew Scheer, who was seen as the perfect antidote to Trudeau's flash and celebrity.

Trudeau reasserted liberalism in 2015 after almost 10 years of Conservative Party government in Canada, but scandals combined with high expectations damaged his prospects.

Perhaps sensing Trudeau was in trouble, Barack Obama made an unprecedented endorsement by a former American president in urging Canadians to re-elect Trudeau and saying the world needs his progressive leadership now.

Trudeau, son of the liberal icon and late Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau, is one of the few remaining progressive world leaders in the Trump era and even appeared on the cover of Rolling Stone magazine under the headline "Why Can't He Be Our President?"

Scheer, 40, is a career politician who was seen as a possible antidote to Trudeau's flash. But Bothwell said late Monday that he expected Scheer to resign.

"He's gone," Bothwell said. "He ran a really dirty campaign. There is nothing to be proud of on his side. He had the opportunity and blew it."