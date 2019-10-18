German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz on Friday redoubled his criticism of Facebook’s plans to launch its Libra cryptocurrency, and said creation of a new world currency should be prevented.

Scholz, speaking with reporters at the IMF and World Bank fall meetings in Washington, cited growing concern about such “stablecoins” and the potential international risks they posed.

The German official said he was “highly skeptical” about Facebook’s plans, adding, “We will carefully monitor the situation with all the means at our disposal. I am not in favour of the successful creation of such a world currency because that is the responsibility of democratic states.”

At the same time, Scholz said it was clear that certain changes were required in the financial sector.

“There is a need for reform,” he said, noting that cross-border payments in particular should become faster and cheaper, but without jeopardizing the autonomy of states.

When launched on a wide scale, stablecoins - digital currencies usually backed by traditional money and other assets - could threaten the world’s monetary system and financial stability, a G7 working group said in a report to finance ministers gathered in Washington for the IMF and World Bank fall meetings.

The emerging technology, which is now mostly unregulated, like other cryptocurrencies, could also hinder cross-border efforts to fight money laundering and terror financing, and throw up problems for cyber security, taxation and privacy, the report said.

“The G7 believes that no global stablecoin project should begin operation until the legal, regulatory and oversight challenges and risks” are addressed, said the task force, chaired by European Central Bank board member Benoit Coeure.

“Private sector entities that design stablecoin arrangements are expected to address a wide array of legal, regulatory and oversight challenges and risks,” the report added.

The report underscores concern among global policymakers about stablecoins such as Libra, and presents a further headache for Facebook’s project after a chastening week.

In response, the Libra Association that backs the cryptocurrency effort said it was committed to working with regulators.