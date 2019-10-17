Since the announcement by the White House to withdraw from the immediate area of the planned Turkish military operation, the international media has been fixated on northern Syria.

Most discussion misunderstands the scope, nature and aims of the operation including the League of Arab States which has criticised the operation. The joint Syrian-Turkish military operation against the YPG terror group aims to normalise the demographics in northeastern Syria and hand over the governance to the people itself.

While most nations ignore the discrimination against Arabs and Kurds who oppose the rule of the YPG in northeastern Syria, and ignore that a Marxist terror group rules over Arab areas, Turkey and the Syrian opposition will address this issue and end the occupation of the local people.

If the international community and the people of the Middle East were willing to listen, they would hear many voices who articulate their frustration with the current YPG-governance in northeast Syria.

Ahmad Hassan*, a Syrian refugee in Turkey from Tal Abyad, told me, “We are sick of the occupation. We want to get rid of the occupying forces that came from the mountains of Qandil.”

The first operational arena of the joint Syrian-Turkish military operation between Tal Abyad and Ras al Ayn has large Arab populations. Many fighters of the Syrian National Army originate from those areas.

Muhammed Hussein*, a fighter of the 20th Brigade of the Syrian National Army expressed his desire to join the military operation by underlining that he and his close friends waited for years for the moment to liberate their home towns from the occupation of the YPG: “My grandparents still live in Manbij. I haven’t seen them for years. I can’t wait to see them.”

Turkey and the Syrian Interim Government’s goals not only seek to enable the return of Syrians to their homes and their home countries by ending the occupation of the YPG, but also to change the political environment from a one-party rule towards a local governance system in which local people will elect their own councils and will determine their own future.

Currently, the YPG rule in northeast Syria doesn’t allow for sharing political power with anyone. PKK veterans, who are mostly Turkish citizens or lived for years in the mountains of Qandil are in charge of decision-making. The local people and the Arab tribes in the region are only integrated as distributors of aid and implementers of the decisions by the core PKK cadres.