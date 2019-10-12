TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkey slams Arab League's comments on anti-terror campaign in Syria
Turkish presidency's communications director condemned the Arab League for mischaracterising Turkey’s anti-terrorism operation in northeastern Syria as an “invasion".
Turkey slams Arab League's comments on anti-terror campaign in Syria
The statement from Fahrettin Altun, Communications Director to the Turkish Presidency, came after an emergency Arab League meeting on October 12, 2019. / AA Archive
October 12, 2019

Turkey strongly condemned the Arab League for mischaracterising Turkey’s counter-terrorism operation in northeastern Syria as an “invasion,” Fahrettin Altun, Communications Director to the Turkish Presidency, said on Saturday.

"We are fully aware that government which dislike Turkey’s advocacy for Palestinians, objections against handing over Jerusalem to occupiers and calling things as we see them –including coups, murders, and the bombardment of civilians in Yemen— do not speak for the Arab world," Altun said.

"We can only take pride in the fact that governments, which did not mind the terrorist organization PKK’s occupation of a predominantly Arab area, the displacement of Arab civilians from their lands, or the destruction of Arab villages, are unsettled by #OperationPeaceSpring," he said.

Recommended

Egypt on Thursday called for an emergency Arab Leauge meeting to discuss Turkey's anti-terror operation in northern Syria, criticising Ankara for what it said was "against the Kurds" in northern Syria. 

Turkish rejects any conflation of ethnic Kurds with PKK/YPG terrorists, saying the PKK/YPG terrorises Syrian Kurds, Arabs, and Turkmen alike.

In its 30-year terrorist campaign, the PKK — recognised as a terror group by the US, EU, and Turkey — has taken some 40,000 lives, including women and children. The YPG is its Syrian branch.

Turkey had repeatedly said it was planning a counter-terrorist operation into Syria targeting the PKK/YPG, following two successful operations since 2016.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Consulate officers make direct contact with Turkish citizens illegally detained by Israel: official
Erdogan, Trump discuss Gaza and bilateral ties in phone call
5G technology likely to contribute $100B to Türkiye's economy by 2030: deputy minister
Turkish intelligence detains private detective accused of spying for Mossad in Istanbul
Behind Hollywood’s biggest blockbusters: James Cameron’s art lands in Istanbul
Turkish President Erdogan marks 838th anniversary of Jerusalem's recapture
Turkish President Erdogan condemns Israel's attack on Gaza-bound Sumud Flotilla
Türkiye monitors citizens’ status after Israeli attack on Gaza-bound aid flotilla
Türkiye opens probe into detention of its citizens on Gaza-bound flotilla attacked by Israel
Türkiye's representative to UN calls for effective Security Council reforms
Israel’s attack on Gaza flotilla a 'terrorist act': Turkish Foreign Ministry
Erdogan: Gaza has had enough of blood, tears and destruction
How the UK–Türkiye defence partnership is reshaping European security
By Salih Mustafa Kazdal
Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Fidan travels to UAE on October 2 with Gaza ceasefire on agenda
Turkish minority council protests Greece’s school entry bar in Western Thrace
Türkiye's top security body vows to fight terror, calls for global action on Gaza