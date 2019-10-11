A powerful typhoon is advancing toward the Tokyo area, where torrential rains are expected this weekend.

The Japan Meteorological Agency said Typhoon Hagibis was in the Pacific advancing north-northwestward toward Japan's main island. Its winds of 180 km/h with gusts to 250 km/h as of Friday morning were expected to weaken before landfall Saturday.

Up to 30 inches of rain was forecast south and west of Tokyo. The capital region may see 60cm of rain from Saturday morning to Sunday morning.

It's forecast to pass out to sea by Sunday afternoon.

Sport events disrupted

The storm is expected to disrupt sports and holiday events on the three-day weekend that includes Sports Day on Monday.