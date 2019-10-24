Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg again found himself in front of a Congressional committee, tasked this time with scrutinising his plans to launch a cryptocurrency.

In a gruelling encounter with US lawmakers on Wednesday, Zuckerberg was forced to instead defend past controversies involving the social media giant.

The anger among lawmakers surrounds Facebook’s conduct in the run-up to the 2016 presidential election.

In the years after the Trump campaign’s upset victory, whistleblowers alleged that data analytics firm Cambridge Analytica had been able to scrape data on Facebook users, and put that information to use in order to specifically target potential voters in key swing states.

The platform is also believed to have been used by foreign governments and political interest groups to spread fake news about candidates they did not like.

Others have, however, accused Facebook of turning a blind eye to the issues associated with its social network in the pursuit of profit with one former Cambridge Analytica employee calling the site ‘the biggest threat to democracy’.

Facebook has presented these incidents and others as oversights and exploitation by insidious actors, while admitting it needs to do more to protect user data but on the issue of fake news, the company has been dragging its feet.

Politicians are seemingly allowed to publish false information about rivals without any pushback from the company.

In an exchange with Democrat Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Zuckerberg said that the company would take down content aimed at suppressing voter turnout and encouraging violence but stopped short of any pledge to take down outright lies spread by politicians.