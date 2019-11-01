TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
UN to engage with Turkey over refugee resettlement
UN refugee agency will study Turkey’s plan for Syrian refugees and engage with Ankara.
UN to engage with Turkey over refugee resettlement
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, right, and United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres shake hands before a meeting, in Istanbul, Friday, Nov. 1, 2019. / AP
November 1, 2019

The United Nations refugee agency UNHCR will engage with Turkey over its plan to resettle as many as two million Syrian refugees back across its southern border, the world body announced.

The announcement came after one hour of closed-door talks between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Friday at Vahdettin Pavilion in the historic city of Istanbul.

"President Erdogan presented the secretary-general with a Turkish plan for new settlement areas for the return of Syrian refugees," UN spokesman Farhan Haq told reporters in New York on Friday.

"The secretary-general stressed the basic principles relating to the voluntary, safe and dignified return of refugees. He informed the president that UNHCR will immediately form a team to study the proposal and engage in discussions with Turkish authorities, in line with its mandate."

Recommended

Guterres also expressed his “deep appreciation” for Turkey’s support, including by hosting the UN Technology Bank, supporting development work across the region and working to combat the threat of climate change, said Haq.

“They also had a constructive exchange of views on a number of ongoing situations in the region, including Yemen, Libya and the Middle East peace process, as well several additional issues of mutual concern in other parts of the world,” added Haq.

On Oct. 9, Turkey launched Operation Peace Spring in northern Syria. Ankara says it seeks to secure its borders, return Syrian refugees, and ensure Syria's territorial integrity.

Guterres attended the Istanbul Mediation Conference on Thursday, which brought together policy-makers, diplomats and others to the city to discuss mediation techniques and how to use new technologies to end wars.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Erdogan, Trump discuss Gaza and bilateral ties in phone call
5G technology likely to contribute $100B to Türkiye's economy by 2030: deputy minister
Turkish intelligence detains private detective accused of spying for Mossad in Istanbul
Behind Hollywood’s biggest blockbusters: James Cameron’s art lands in Istanbul
Turkish President Erdogan marks 838th anniversary of Jerusalem's recapture
Turkish President Erdogan condemns Israel's attack on Gaza-bound Sumud Flotilla
Türkiye monitors citizens’ status after Israeli attack on Gaza-bound aid flotilla
Türkiye opens probe into detention of its citizens on Gaza-bound flotilla attacked by Israel
Türkiye's representative to UN calls for effective Security Council reforms
Israel’s attack on Gaza flotilla a 'terrorist act': Turkish Foreign Ministry
Erdogan: Gaza has had enough of blood, tears and destruction
How the UK–Türkiye defence partnership is reshaping European security
By Salih Mustafa Kazdal
Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Fidan travels to UAE on October 2 with Gaza ceasefire on agenda
Turkish minority council protests Greece’s school entry bar in Western Thrace
Türkiye's top security body vows to fight terror, calls for global action on Gaza
Ready to support humanitarian aid in Eastern Mediterranean: Turkish defence ministry