Turkey has been under a propaganda blitz ever since it launched Operation Peace Spring against YPG/PKK terrorists and despite claims of providing an alternative to Western-centric coverage, Gulf news networks, such as Al Arabiya and Al Jazeera English have proved no different.

While Al Arabiya’s editorial stance is perhaps understandable given the tensions between Saudi Arabia and Turkey following the Qatar blockade and killing of Jamal Khashoggi, Al Jazeera’s becomes more difficult to explain.

With a few exceptions, their coverage has fallen in line with the false narratives found in Western outlets - That Turkey is at war with the Kurdish people (or their legitimate representatives), that Turkey is looking to occupy land for the sake of expansionism, and that Turkey’s objectives are in line with those of extremists.

Other problematic aspects of the coverage include the parroting of YPG talking points - thereby legitimising the terror group and allowing it to set the editorial tone - factual inaccuracies, and the omission of facts, such as the link between the YPG and PKK or the mention of atrocities they have carried out.

Where the Turkish perspective was included, it was often relegated to the bottom of articles where they are less likely to be read. These will be looked at in more detail further, but first, it’s essential to establish the context of Turkey’s recent decision to launch Operation Peace Spring.

Decades of terror

Since 1984, Turkey has battled the PKK terrorist organisation as it launched a campaign targeting civilians and security forces, resulting in the deaths of more than 40,000 citizens.

When the war against the Syrian regime began in 2011, local grievances against Assad’s massacres were exploited by terrorist groups to further their agendas. Most infamously, these included Daesh, which established a state founded on its terrorist ideology until forces defeated it from across the world and locally.

What is less reported on is the PKK’s efforts to use the chaos of the Syrian Civil War to work towards its aim of an ethno-nationalist Kurdish state carved out of territory in Syria, Turkey, Iraq and Iran. The manifestation of this dream in Syria was the YPG.

Following the US abandonment of the Free Syrian Army in October 2015, the YPG became their preferred ally in the fight against Daesh, despite strong condemnation by Turkey over its ties to the PKK.

With US support, YPG terrorists were able to seize Syrian lands bordering Turkey in a development that allowed them unfettered access to their PKK parent organisation on the other side.

While the PKK’s YPG affiliate was building its power base in Syria, in Turkey, the group was carrying out a series of devastating suicide bomb attacks, kidnappings, and murders. One notable example of these attacks includes the bombing of a stadium in central Istanbul in December 2016 that killed 48 civilians and members of the security forces.

That was the context under which Turkey decided to secure the safety of its population by creating a safe zone on the Syrian side of the border that was free of terrorists, irrespective of whether they called themselves Daesh or YPG.

The unanimity of these concerns is agreed upon by all sectors of Turkish society, across all political, ethnic, and social lines of the country.

It is agreed upon by the US and the European Union themselves, as both proscribe the PKK as a terrorist group and in the case of the US that have accepted that the PKK and YPG are inextricably linked.

Misrepresentations

Turkey is home to the largest Kurdish population in the world. It has had heads of state of Kurdish origin, ruling party politicians who are ethnically Kurdish, sports stars, actors, etc., and the list goes on.

While Kurds have suffered discriminatory measures under past Turkish governments, since coming to power in 2002, the governing AK party has worked to reverse such policies, enabling Kurdish citizens to practice their culture unhindered.

The Turkish government even brought the PKK to the negotiating table to bring peace to the country, but the terrorist group squandered that effort.

Ankara’s war against the PKK and its affiliates is not one aimed at the Kurdish people, their culture or their language.

Even after the Syrian Civil War began, it was Turkey where most Syrian Kurds fled, and not into the hands of YPG terrorists - with estimates of around 350,000 people crossing into the country from Syria. These refugees were given sanctuary in the country with no expectation of them in return, unlike Kurds living in YPG territory, who - like others living under their rule - are forced to join the terror group’s ranks, with no exception made for children according to HRW.

This context is largely absent from both Al Jazeera English and Al Arabiya’s coverage. Instead, the catch-all terms ‘Kurds’, ‘Syrian Kurds’ and ‘Kurdish Forces’ were used to describe the YPG terrorists.