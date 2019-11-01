Suspected high-level Daesh targets were arrested on Friday in central Turkey, according to a security source.

As part of efforts against Daesh, security teams conducted simultaneous operations at various addresses in the Cankiri province, 11 suspects arrested including three women, TRT Haber reported.

One of the women was Daesh's late ringleader Abu Bakr al Baghdadi's chef who were together in Anbar region in Iraq, sources say.

Baghdadi killed in a US operation last weekend.

According to sources suspects were using a secret communication application to get in contact. Turkish cybersecurity units are investigating the suspects' messages.