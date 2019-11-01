The UN Security Council on Thursday agreed to extend its peacekeeping mission in Sudan's Darfur region following a recommendation from the new government in Khartoum.

The UN-African Union mission in the conflict-torn region, known as UNAMID, was set to draw down, but in June the Security Council voted to extend the mission's mandate by another four months until the end of October.

That decision was taken in the midst of a political crisis in Sudan that saw president Omar al Bashir ousted after three decades in power and replaced by a joint civilian-military sovereign council, with a civilian-led cabinet put in charge of the day-to-day running of the country.

Thursday's UN resolution came after the new government in Khartoum recommended a cautious approach to the situation in Darfur, a diplomat told AFP on condition of anonymity.

The text maintains the troops' strength of UNAMID at 7,800 peacekeepers until March 31 of next year.