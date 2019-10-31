Turkey summoned on Thursday the French ambassador in the aftermath of a resolution by the French parliament on Ankara's counter-terrorism operation in northern Syria, diplomatic sources said.

Turkish authorities voiced their strong criticism to Charles Fries over the move by the French Senate and National Assembly on Operation Peace Spring, said the sources who asked not to be named due to restrictions on talking to the media.

France's parliament on Wednesday approved unanimously a resolution condemning the operation which was launched on October 9 to eliminate the terrorists from northern Syria east of the Euphrates River in order to secure Turkey's borders, aid in the safe return of Syrian refugees, and ensure Syria's territorial integrity.

The resolution, prompting an immediate end to the operation in northern Syria "reiterated France's unwavering support for the YPG operating under the name of SDF".

Earlier on Thursday, the Turkish Foreign Ministry slammed in a written statement the decision, saying “we strongly condemn and reject decisions by the French Senate and National Assembly about Operation Peace Spring.”