Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri said he would submit his resignation on Tuesday, declaring he had hit a "dead end" in trying to resolve a crisis unleashed by huge protests against Lebanon's ruling elite.

The Sunni politician addressed the nation in a televised address after a mob loyal to Shia Muslim groups Hezbollah and Amal attacked and destroyed a protest camp set up by anti-government demonstrators in Beirut.

Lebanon has been paralysed by the unprecedented wave of protests against the rampant corruption of the political class that has collectively led Lebanon into the worst economic crisis since the 1975-90 civil war.

"For 13 days the Lebanese people have waited for a decision for a political solution that stops the deterioration [of the economy].

And I have tried, during this period, to find a way out, through which to listen to the voice of the people," Hariri said in his speech.

"It is time for us to have a big shock to face the crisis.