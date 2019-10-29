WORLD
Trump says likely Baghdadi successor killed by US troops
US President Donald Trump, confirmed the killing of Abu Bakr al Baghdadi's likely replacement, which coincided with the killing of Abu al Hassan al Muhajir on Monday, a high-ranking Daesh figure.
Abu al Hasan al Muhajir was a prominent Daesh spokesperson, and according to the US, a likely replacement for Baghdadi.
President Donald Trump said on Tuesday the US military had killed the person who likely would have succeeded Abu Bakr al Baghdadi as the leader of the terror group Daesh.

"Just confirmed that Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi's number one replacement has been terminated by American troops," Trump wrote on Twitter. "Most likely would have taken the top spot."

Trump did not specify who he was referring to, but the United States on Monday confirmed the killing of Abu al Hassan al Muhajir, Daesh spokesman and a high-ranking figure within the terror group.

Muhajir and four others were killed on October 27, 2019 by a CIA air strike in Ayn al Bayda, near Jarablus in northwest Syria. His death comes less than 24 hours after Daesh leader Abu Bakr al Baghdadi blew himself up during a US raid in Syria's Idlib Province. 

Trump on Sunday announced the killing of Baghdadi by US special operations forces in northwestern Syria.

A senior State Department official said on Monday that Muhajir was killed in a separate operation.

