Britain got Brexit breathing space but no clarity on Monday when the European Union granted a three-month delay to the UK's departure from the bloc, postponing it until Jannuary 31.

British politicians immediately began using the extra time to do what they have done for more than three years: bicker about Brexit.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson pushed for an early election as a way of breaking the political deadlock over the country's stalled departure from the EU, only to be rebuffed by lawmakers.

Legislators voted by 299-70 for Johnson's motion to hold a December 12 election — short of the two-thirds majority of the 650 members of parliament needed for it to pass.

Still, an election appears inevitable well before the next scheduled one in 2022 if Britain is to move on from the stasis caused by a prime minister who vowed to deliver Brexit "do or die" and a parliament that has repeatedly thwarted him.

Johnson said he would try again on Tuesday, using a different procedure: a bill, which only needs a simple majority to pass.

"We will not allow this paralysis to continue, and one way or another we must proceed straight to an election," Johnson said.

Earlier, he had accused his opponents of betraying voters' decision to leave the EU by thwarting the government's Brexit plans.

He said that unless there was an election, the government would be "like Charlie Brown, endlessly running up to kick the ball only to have parliament whisk it away."

"We cannot continue with this endless delay."

Yet further delay stretched ahead after the EU agreed to postpone Brexit until January 31, acting to avert a chaotic UK departure just three days before Britain was due to become the first country ever to leave the 28-nation bloc.

'Flextension'

After a short meeting of diplomats in Brussels, European Council President Donald Tusk tweeted that the EU's 27 other countries would accept the UK's request for a "flextension." Under the terms of the agreement, the UK can leave before Jannuary 31 — on December 1 or January 1 — if the British and European parliaments both ratify a Brexit divorce agreement.

It's the third time the Brexit deadline has been changed since British voters decided in a 2016 referendum to leave the bloc.

The decision was welcomed by politicians in the UK and the EU as a temporary respite from Brexit anxiety — but not by Johnson, who said just weeks ago that he would "rather be dead in a ditch" than postpone the UK's leaving date past October 31.

In the end, the choice was not in his hands. The UK Parliament forced Johnson to ask for a delay to avoid a no-deal Brexit, which would hurt the economies of both Britain and the EU.

In a letter to Tusk, Johnson said that under UK law "I have no discretion to do anything other than confirm the UK's formal agreement to this extension."