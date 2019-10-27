Embattled Chilean President Sebastian Pinera on Sunday announced a state of emergency that has lasted more than a week amid mass protests would be lifted at midnight, but demonstrations continued nonetheless.

The decision, just two days after more than a million people took to the country's streets demanding economic and political change, comes after the equally unpopular week-long nighttime curfews ended on Saturday.

Authorities imposed both the state of emergency and curfews last weekend after Chile was rocked by its worst civil unrest in decades.

What originated as a student protest against a modest hike in metro fares quickly got out of control as demonstrations turned deadly.

A message on the presidency's official Twitter account said the state of emergency, which had seen 20,000 soldiers and police deployed on the streets, would end "in all the regions and towns where it was established."

This measure comes a day after Pinera said he had "asked all ministers to resign in order to form a new government."

"We are in a new reality," Pinera said on Saturday. "Chile is different from what it was a week ago."

'Peaceful and constructive'

But demonstrations continued on Sunday as thousands of people marched to the seat of Congress in Valparaiso, 120 kilometres (75 miles) west of the capital Santiago.

"The strength of the social movement that has taken over the streets has been its transversality and peaceful and constructive character," said Jorge Sharp, Valparaiso's mayor.

The government has been struggling to craft an effective response to the protests and a growing list of economic and political demands that include Pinera's resignation.

A group of around a thousand cyclists stopped outside the presidential palace in Santiago on Sunday, chanting: "Listen up Pinera: go to hell."

Around 15,000 people, according to police, gathered peacefully in the capital's O'Higgins Park.

The breadth and ferocity of the demonstrations appeared to have caught the government of Chile – long one of Latin America's richest and most stable countries – off guard.