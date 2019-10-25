Tensions rattled Lebanon's nine-day protest movement on Friday, with the country's powerful leader seeking to defuse them by calling his supporters away from the street.

The demonstrators — who have thronged towns and cities across Lebanon — have been demanding the removal of the entire political class, accusing many across different parties of systematic corruption.

The chief of Hezbollah, Hassan Nasrallah, in a televised speech on Friday warned that any cabinet resignation would lead to "chaos and collapse" of the economy.

"We do not support the resignation of the government," he said.

Lebanon's national flag, instead of his party's colours, was seen behind him

Hezbollah is a major political player in Lebanon and with its allies holds the majority in the cabinet.

Nasrallah also called on his partisans to leave the streets after scuffles broke out in Beirut between them and other anti-graft protesters.

Unprecedented protests

Unprecedented protests have erupted in some Hezbollah strongholds, but some of its supporters have also taken offense to slogans against their leader.

In the capital's main square, protesters fell silent to listen to Nasrallah's speech broadcast on loudspeakers.

As it neared its end, the police moved in to separate Hezbollah supporters from the rest of the demonstrators, an AFP correspondent said.

Before they retreated, Hezbollah backers threw rocks, plastics bottles and branches at the other demonstrators, who responded in kind chanting "Revolution."

'All of them'

Numbers have declined since Sunday, when hundreds of thousands took over Beirut and other cities in the largest demonstrations in years, but could grow again over the weekend.

Lebanon's largely sectarian political parties have been wrong-footed by the cross-communal nature of the protests.

Drawing in Christians and Muslims, Shia, Sunni and Druze, the street movement has largely been peaceful — evolving into celebrations after nightfall.

Waving Lebanese national flags rather than the partisan colours normally paraded at demonstrations, protesters have been demanding the resignation of all of Lebanon's political leaders.