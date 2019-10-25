At least 16 people have been killed in violence in Ethiopia this week that began with protests against Prime Minister and Nobel Peace Prize laureate Abiy Ahmed, an Amnesty International researcher said Friday.

"Up to now we have confirmed 16 people dead, but the number must be more than that because new reports are emerging which we have not confirmed," Fisseha Tekle told AFP.

He said the violence had included instances of security forces opening fire on protesters but was increasingly taking the form of ethnic and religious clashes.

"Some people have lost their lives with sticks, with machetes, some houses have been burned. People have been using even bullets and light arms to kill each other, to fight each other," he said.

"I don't have the latest on what happened during the night but there was no sign of decrease," the Amnesty researcher said.

Prominent Ethiopian activist Jawar Mohammed called for calm on Thursday.

Addressing hundreds of supporters gathered around his house in Addis Ababa, Jawar said: "Open the blocked roads, clean the towns of barricades, treat those who have been injured during the protests and reconcile with those you have quarrelled with."

He struck a conciliatory tone toward the government, saying it was "not the time to kill each other", but warned his supporters to stay alert.

"Calm yourself," he told the crowd at his house, "but sleep with one eye open".

A media entrepreneur and activist from the Oromo ethnic group, the country's largest, Jawar organised protests that propelled Abiy to power last year.

People have died in at least four cities since clashes began on Wednesday, officials and a witness said, after police fired gunshots and teargas to break up demonstrations in support of Jawar.

In two of the towns where violence occurred on Wednesday, Harar and Dodola, residents said that young men began opening the roads on Thursday afternoon, after Jawar's comments to his supporters. "The road to Addis Ababa is now open," said a regional official in Harar.

A resident in Ambo, another site of earlier violence, said that protesters had heeded Jawar's call to clear roadblocks and go home, but police shot at them. The regional police commissioner did not immediately respond for a request for comment.

Unleashing ethnic tension

Abiy oversaw rapid political reforms after decades of repressive rule, winning international praise that culminated in last week's award of the Nobel Peace Prize for ending a decades-long conflict with neighbouring Eritrea.

But the greater freedoms unleashed long-repressed tensions between Ethiopia's ethnic groups as local leaders claim more resources for their own regions. This week Abiy accused unnamed media figures of promoting ethnic interests over national unity.

Jawar, a one-time ally of the prime minister, has mobilised protesters from the Oromo ethnic group – the same group Abiy comes from.

The showdown is a litmus test for Abiy: If he backs down, it could embolden Jawar and other regional powerbrokers. But widespread violence would tarnish his reformist credentials.

A spokeswoman for the prime minister did not respond to requests for comment.

Late on Tuesday, police ringed Jawar's house and told his bodyguard to leave, he told Reuters. Hundreds of people quickly gathered in support. Protests spread in the capital and to other cities, where police fired teargas and guns to disperse them.