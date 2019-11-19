Results from Sunday’s parliamentary election in Belarus show that President Alexander Lukashenko will maintain his hold on power, with opposition parties failing to win a seat over the weekend as results were announced on Monday.

The results published on Monday means that Lukashenko, who has ruled the country since the fall of the Soviet Union more than a quarter of a century ago, will maintain his grip on power. On Sunday, Lukashenko also announced that he will run for presidential elections in 2020 for the sixth time since the first one was held in 1994.

The sexagenarian Lukashenko in recent years has attempted to mend ties with other European countries to balance Russia’s influence in the country.

Some in Belarus fear that Russia is seeking to integrate Belarus into the country, however, Sunday’s vote indicates that Lukashenko is not willing to liberalise his country as a price for staving off Moscow.

The turnout on Sunday’s election stood at 77 percent with the opposition winning no seats after unexpectedly winning two seats in the 2016 parliamentary elections.

"These elections have demonstrated an overall lack of respect for democratic commitments," said Margareta Cederfelt from the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) adding that "parliamentary elections are in danger of becoming a formality."

The Belarusian Press Agency, however, rejected the findings of the OSCE stating: “We regret that the OSCE mission, as in previous years, has failed to completely depart from politicised assessments and conclusions. We also believe that a personal bias and a subjective approach should not be at the heart of conclusions and assessments by international observers.”

Relations with Russia