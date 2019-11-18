TÜRKİYE
Turkish, Russian units complete 8th patrol in northern Syria
The joint patrols took place in Ayn al Arab region east of Euphrates River in northern Syria under the October 22 memorandum of understanding between President Putin and President Erdogan.
Turkish and Russian troops are seen after they completed the eighth joint ground patrol in northern Syria's Ayn al Arab district on November 18, 2019. / AA
November 18, 2019

Turkish and Russian troops have completed the eighth round of joint ground patrols in northern Syria under a deal reached last month.

The land patrol was conducted in the Ayn al Arab region with four vehicles from each side, Turkey’s National Defence Ministry said in a statement on Monday. UAVs also took part.

The statement said the patrol took place 10 kilometres from Turkey's border.

The first joint ground patrols, on November 1, took place near Ras al Ayn and Qamishli, east of the Euphrates River.

On Saturday, the seventh patrols were carried out in Qamishli and Derik regions.

On October 9, Turkey launched Operation Peace Spring with the express aim to clear northern Syria of YPG/PKK terrorists and aid the safe return of Syrian refugees.

On October 22, Ankara and Moscow reached a deal under which YPG were bound to pull back 30 km south of Turkey’s border with Syria.

The YPG is the Syrian offshoot of the PKK terrorist organisation. 

In its 30-year terror campaign against the Turkish state, more than 40,000 people, including children, have been killed.

Turkey, the US and the EU recognise the PKK as a terrorist organisation.

SOURCE:AA
