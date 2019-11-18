Turkish and Russian troops have completed the eighth round of joint ground patrols in northern Syria under a deal reached last month.

The land patrol was conducted in the Ayn al Arab region with four vehicles from each side, Turkey’s National Defence Ministry said in a statement on Monday. UAVs also took part.

The statement said the patrol took place 10 kilometres from Turkey's border.

The first joint ground patrols, on November 1, took place near Ras al Ayn and Qamishli, east of the Euphrates River.

On Saturday, the seventh patrols were carried out in Qamishli and Derik regions.